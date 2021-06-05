18 drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders arrested

Police have arrested 18 outlaws including nine drug peddlers, three bootleggers and six for possessing illegal weapons besides recovering over four kilogram charas (Marijuana) and liquor from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :Police have arrested 18 outlaws including nine drug peddlers, three bootleggers and six for possessing illegal weapons besides recovering over four kilogram charas (Marijuana) and liquor from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Saddar Baroni police rounded up two drug peddlers namely Muhammad Ishtiaq with 1360 grams charas and Abdul Rehman for having 2220 grams charas.

Ratta Amral, Sadiqabad, Mandra and Saddar Baroni police conducted raids in different areas and held six accused namely Ayaz, Inzamam Abbasi, Shahzad Ali, Muhammad Azeem, Abdul Rehman and Ali Azeem for possessing illegal weapons.

Police also recovered six 30 bore pistols from their possession.

Meanwhile, Bani, Civil Line, Airport, Jatli, Saddar Baroni, and Sadiqabad police held 10 accused on recovery of 1510 grams charras, five liters liquor and two bottles of liquor.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway.