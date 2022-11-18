18 drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi District Police in their ongoing operations against lawbreakers, conducted raids in different areas and rounded up 18 drug peddlers, bootleggers and illegal weapon holders besides seizing over five kg charras, 16 liters liquor, nine pistols, a 12-bore rifle, a Kalashnikov and ammunition from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Wah cantt police held Abida Parveen for having 1250 grams charras while Patriata police rounded up Ghulam Akbar with 1050 grams.

Airport police recovered 1270 grams charras from the possession of Mashir Khan.

Waris Khan police also recovered 1510 grams charras from Sheraz. Other accused were sent behind the bars for possessing drugs and liquor.

Civil Lines, Taxila, Wah Cantt, Rawat and Chontra police arrested Siraj ul Haq, Ethesham, Arif, Asghar, Dedar Khan, Usama, Mehdi, Imran, Yasir and Allah Ditta and recovered nine 30-bore pistols, a 12 bore rifle, a Kalashnikov and ammunition from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway.

Senior Superintendent of Police Operations said no one would be allowed to violate the law and violators would be treated with iron hands.

He directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers and illegal weapon holders, he added.