18 Drug Peddlers, Bootleggers, Illegal Weapon Holders Netted

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 24, 2024 | 04:10 PM

18 drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders netted

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders and other lawbreakers here on Friday arrested 18 accused besides recovering 6810 grams charras, a 12 bore repeater, 10 pistols 30 bore, ammunition and other items from their possession.

A police spokesperson said that Rattaamral, Dhamial, Chontra and Saddar Wah police arrested five accused namely Abdullah, Saifullah, Zulqarnain, Baqir and Noor Ali on recovery of 6810 grams charras and other items.

He further informed that Naseerabad, Gungmandi, Rattaamral, Civil Lines, Taxila, Gujar Khan, Mandra, Jatli, Saddar Baroni, and Dhamial police conducted raids in their respective jurisdiction and arrested 13 accused namely Aamir, Asif, Azizullah, Dost Muhammad, Kamran, Hamza and others and recovered 12 bore repeater, 10 pistols 30 bore, ammunition and other items.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi had directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers, he added.

