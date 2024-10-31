Open Menu

18 Drug Peddlers, Bootleggers, Illegal Weapon Holders Netted

Sumaira FH Published October 31, 2024 | 08:57 PM

18 drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders netted

The Rawalpindi police, in an action against suspected drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders and other lawbreakers, here on Thursday arrested 18 accused besides recovering charras, liquor, weapons and other items from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) The Rawalpindi police, in an action against suspected drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders and other lawbreakers, here on Thursday arrested 18 accused besides recovering charras, liquor, weapons and other items from their possession.

He informed that City police held Shakeel Ahmed with 1400 grams charras while New Town police rounded up Munir Akhtar for having 1800 grams charras.

Kahuta police arrested Saifullah with 1200 grams charras and Dhamial police netted Naeem for carrying 540 grams charras.

Banni, New Town and Westridge police conducted raids and arrested Hafeez, Noor ul Basir and Sagar and recovered 23 liters liquor.

Similarly, Gungmandi, New Town, Sadiqabad, Dhamial, Chakri and Kalar Syedan police rounded up 11 accused namely Naeem, Zakirullah, Ali Hamza, Imran Manzoor, Mohsin and others for having eight 30 bore pistols, a Kalashnikov, a 12 bore rifle, ammunition and daggers.

Cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway.

Related Topics

Police Sagar Sadiqabad Rawalpindi Shakeel All From Weapon

Recent Stories

Govt taking steps to improve agri, industrial, exp ..

Govt taking steps to improve agri, industrial, export sector: Rana Tanveer

3 minutes ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi con ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi concerned about backwardness of K ..

3 minutes ago
 EU, Germany join forces to boost climate resilienc ..

EU, Germany join forces to boost climate resilience in Sindh

14 minutes ago
 KMC initiates repair of Malir River Bridge, adjac ..

KMC initiates repair of Malir River Bridge, adjacent road

14 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Ali Amin K ..

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Ali Amin Khan Gandapur inaugurates solar ..

14 minutes ago
 FAO celebrates World Food Day, advocates for “Ri ..

FAO celebrates World Food Day, advocates for “Right to Foods for a Better Life ..

8 minutes ago
Islamabad, Tehran explore new partnership in urban ..

Islamabad, Tehran explore new partnership in urban development

8 minutes ago
 PPP celebrates 26th Constitutional Amendment

PPP celebrates 26th Constitutional Amendment

43 minutes ago
 3 transformer pilferers nabbed

3 transformer pilferers nabbed

8 minutes ago
 Killer awarded death sentence

Killer awarded death sentence

9 minutes ago
 Meta shows strong growth as AI spending surges

Meta shows strong growth as AI spending surges

9 minutes ago
 Int'l Kabaddi Festival featuring Indian team to be ..

Int'l Kabaddi Festival featuring Indian team to be held on Nov 19 in Kartarpur

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan