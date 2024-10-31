18 drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders netted

The Rawalpindi police, in an action against suspected drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders and other lawbreakers, here on Thursday arrested 18 accused besides recovering charras, liquor, weapons and other items from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) The Rawalpindi police, in an action against suspected drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders and other lawbreakers, here on Thursday arrested 18 accused besides recovering charras, liquor, weapons and other items from their possession.

He informed that City police held Shakeel Ahmed with 1400 grams charras while New Town police rounded up Munir Akhtar for having 1800 grams charras.

Kahuta police arrested Saifullah with 1200 grams charras and Dhamial police netted Naeem for carrying 540 grams charras.

Banni, New Town and Westridge police conducted raids and arrested Hafeez, Noor ul Basir and Sagar and recovered 23 liters liquor.

Similarly, Gungmandi, New Town, Sadiqabad, Dhamial, Chakri and Kalar Syedan police rounded up 11 accused namely Naeem, Zakirullah, Ali Hamza, Imran Manzoor, Mohsin and others for having eight 30 bore pistols, a Kalashnikov, a 12 bore rifle, ammunition and daggers.

Cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway.