18 Drug Pushers Held With 50 Kg Hashish

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :Vehari police arrested 18 drug pushers and recovered over 50 kilogram of Hashish from their possession in operations conducted in Sadar police area during last few days.

SDPO Sadar Vehari Mazhar Hayat Haraj told newsmen that cases have been registered against all the drug pushers under section 9-c of the anti narcotics law.

Flanked by SHOs of PS Thingi, Machiwal and Sadar, the SDPO said that the operation was launched in pursuance of zero tolerance policy of IGP Punjab and pledged to put all the drug pushers behind bars.

