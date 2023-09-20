Open Menu

18 Factories, 11 Owners Booked For Smog Laws Violations

Umer Jamshaid Published September 20, 2023 | 05:20 PM

18 factories, 11 owners booked for smog laws violations

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :The district environment department sealed 18 factories, got cases registered against 11 owners during the last one week.

Deputy Director Muhammad Nawaz said here Wednesday the environment department's teams also gave a deadline of one week for rectifying the tools used to control smoke.

He said the teams imposed a total fine of Rs 1 million on ten others for violation of smog laws.

The teams also issued challan tickets to 154 vehicles over smoke emitting and imposed a fineof Rs 1 million on drivers.

