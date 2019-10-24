18 fake fertiliser factories sealed in Sialkot

Additional Secretary Agriculture (Task Force) Ali Arshad Rana on Thursday said that in a crackdown, the government sealed 18 factories for manufacturing fake fertilisers and agro-medicnes

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :Additional Secretary Agriculture (Task Force) Ali Arshad Rana on Thursday said that in a crackdown, the government sealed 18 factories for manufacturing fake fertilisers and agro-medicnes.

Addressing a meeting at Agriculture Department here, he said that the government took possession of fake fertilisers worth Rs 50,000,000 and fake agro-medicines approximately 161,000-liter from the factories.

He said that the government fined Rs 20,000,000 on different violators during the last four months.

Deputy Director Agriculture Dr Iftikhar Ahmed Cheema and others were present.