18 farmer facilitation centres set up

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :Commissioner Sargodha Division Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti said on Saturday that the administration had set up 18 farmer facilitation centres across the region to provide pesticides, seeds, fertilisers to farmers on subsidised rates.

He said that in line with special directives of caretaker chief minister Punjab, the district administration was striving to make improvement in production rate of wheat, cotton, sugarcane and other crops.

He said that six farmer facilitation centres had been set up in Sargodha district, and four each in Khushab, Mianwali and Bhakkar districts to fully facilitate small farmers.