18 Farmers Booked For Burning Crop Residue

Published November 05, 2022

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2022 ) :The police have booked 18 farmers on the charge of burning residue of crops in different areas of Jaranwala, Chak Jhumra and Sammundri during the past 12 hours.

According to Deputy Director Agriculture Chaudhry Khalid Mehmood, the inspection teams of Agriculture Department visited various areas and found 18 farmers involved in burning remains of their crops.

He said burning of crop residue was banned as it not only pollutes environment but also causes smog in winter.

Therefore, complaints were submitted to the police who started investigation after registering separate cases against the accused.

