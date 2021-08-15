18 fireworks dealers, users arrested; huge quantity of fireworks items recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi District Police have arrested 18 fireworks dealers and users during a crackdown and recovered huge quantity of fireworks items from their possession during last 48 hours.

According to police spokesman, in line with special directive of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Muhammad Ahsan Younas, Gunjmandi Police arrested Muhammad Afzal for carrying firework items and recovered an ample quantity of fireworks from his possession. Bani police rounded up five namely Abdullah, Babar Ali, Idrees and Rohullah for displaying fireworks.

Civil Line police arrested Muhammad Sarfraz for carrying fireworks items and two namely Zeeshan and Daniyal for displaying fireworks.

Airport police netted a fireworks dealer identified as Qari Gul while Rawat police held Suleman Khan for carrying fireworks items.

The spokesman informed that Gunjmandi police nabbed Tahir Raza and Raja Javed two fireworks dealers and recovered huge quantity of fireworks items from their possession.

Pirwadhai police arrested Numan Irfan, Hameed and Hamza Shah who were allegedly fireworks dealers.

Airport police rounded up Saleem and Noor Jan, two fireworks dealers and recovered cache of fireworks from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused, Police confirmed.

Division Superintendent Police (SP) concerned appreciated police teams and directed to continue operation against the rules violators.

They said no one would be allowed to violate the law and violators would be treated with iron hands.