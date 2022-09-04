18 FIRs lodged, 17 premises sealed for flouting dengue SOPs

ISLAMABAD, Sep 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2022 ) :The Islamabad Capital Territory Administration (ICTA) has lodged 18 First Information Reports (FIRs) and sealed 17 premises for violating anti-dengue Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

All the assistant commissioners and magistrates along with surveillance teams were in the field to check dengue larvae breeding sites, including tyre shops, junkyards, godowns, brick factories and under construction buildings for its prevention, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon told APP on Sunday.

As per details, Additional Deputy Commissioner (East) and Assistant Commissioner Saddar along with dengue field teams inspected junkyards, tyre shops in Tarnol area and sealed 4 junkyards, 1 PVC factory, 1 transport good factory and 3 tyre godowns and shifted 8 persons to police station to repeated violations and non-compliance with dengue SOPs.

Assistant Commissioner, Rural inspected tyre shops and other workshops in Koral for dengue control along with dengue health teams.

Assistant Commissioner Secretariat along with entomologists and dengue teams visited car wash centres, tyre shops, block factories, nurseries and junkyards to ensure that proper preventive measures were being adopted to control prospective larva breeding sites.

Three block factories/junkyard were sealed for violations.

To a query, the DC said dengue situation in the federal capital was under control and the civil administration was making all-out efforts for its prevention.

Presently, he said there were 224 dengue patients were registered in the federal capital, around 25 were undergoing treatment in different hospitals while rest of the patients have recovered after medical treatment.

About charging a nominal fee for dengue test at private labs, he said government hospitals were providing the facility at free of cost including National Institute of Health, Federal Government Polyclinic and Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences.However the administration had approached the health ministry and it was expected that within two weeks a mechanism would be devised in that regard, said the DC.

The DC remarked that peoples' cooperation was very important to control dengue, adding that a community mobilization campaign was in progress to raise awareness about dengue. He appealed the residents to get their dengue test done if found any symptoms.

