18 Flour Sale Points In Sialkot District

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 08:32 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Dr Nasir Mehmood Bashir has said that the district administration had established 18 flour sale points on trucks along roads in the district.

At these points, flour bags were being sold on the government fixed price to curb overcharging by shopkeepers, said the officials.

Stern legal action would be taken against illegal stockists, hoarders and shopkeepers for creating fake shortage of flour, the warned.

