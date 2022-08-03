18 food outlets fined

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has imposed fine on 18 food points for violating laws in the division.

Authority officials said on Wednesday that Additional Director Operation Muhammad Umar Farooq-led teams conducted raids at three restaurants, two grocery stores, four dairy shops, five sweets shops, three hotels and one fast food shop in the division and imposed Rs 260,000 fine on them for poor cleanliness, incomplete medical certificate, substandard milk storage and not following previous notices.

The teams also disposed of 85-litre milk, 30-kg 'khoya' and 8-kg sweets while notices were also served on 81 owners of food points for selling substandard and hygienic foods.