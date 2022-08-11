UrduPoint.com

18 Food Outlets Fined:

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 11, 2022 | 03:50 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Thursday imposed fine on 18 food points over violations.

According to the PFA officials,the teams conducted raids at 7 restaurants,2 grocery stores,4 sweets shops,3 hotels and 2 chicken shops in the division and imposed fine amounting to Rs 349,000 over poor cleanliness arrangements, incomplete medical certificate and sub-standard milk storage.

Meanwhile,the team also got registered a case against owner of a milk shop in concerned police station.

The teams of Punjab Food Authority discarded 28 kg of sweets, 20 liters of sugar syrup, 15 liters of oil, 13 kg of spices and 10 kg of fat in the division while notices were served to 96 owners of food points for selling sub-standard and hygienic foods.

