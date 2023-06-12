18 food outlets fined:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Monday imposed fines on 18 food points and two milk suppliers over violation of the authority's rules in the division.

According to the press release issued by PFA,the food safety teams checked various food units in the division, and imposed a fine amounting to Rs 125,000 on 18 food outlets over violation.

Meanwhile, the team imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on two milk-suppliers for mixing unhygienic ingredients in the milk.

The food safety teams also got registered a case against an owner of a 'Khoya' making factory over adulteration in Kotmomin.

As many as 87 warning notices were also issued to food outlets for minor irregularities in the division.