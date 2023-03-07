18 Food Points Fined
Faizan Hashmi Published March 07, 2023 | 03:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :The Punjab Food Authority on Tuesday imposed fine on 18 food points and a milk-carrying vehicle over adulteration in the division.
According to the PFA officials, food safety teams headed by Deputy Director (Operations) Shahbaz Sarwar checked various food units in the division, and imposed a fine of Rs 129,000 on 18 food outlets over violation.
Meanwhile, food safety team also imposed a fine of Rs 4,000 to a milk-carrying vehicle forsupplying sub-standard milk.
The PFA teams also issued 79 warning notices to various outlets for violating the rules.