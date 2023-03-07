18 food points fined

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :The Punjab Food Authority on Tuesday imposed fine on 18 food points and a milk-carrying vehicle over adulteration in the division.

Ac­cording to the PFA officials, food safety teams headed by Deputy Director (Op­erations) Shahbaz Sarwar checked various food units in the division, and imposed a fine of Rs 129,000 on 18 food outlets over violation.

Meanwhile, food safety team also imposed a fine of Rs 4,000 to a milk-carrying vehicle forsupplying sub-standard milk.

The PFA teams also issued 79 warning notices to various outlets for violating the rules.