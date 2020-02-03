18 food points sealed over violation of Punjab Food Authority Act.

As many as 18 food businesses were shut down by the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) during its routine inspections across the province here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :As many as 18 food businesses were shut down by the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) during its routine inspections across the province here on Monday.

According to PFA Director General Irfan Memon, the PFA officials imposed Rs0.363 million fine on food business operators over violations of the rules.

The food safety teams served warning notices on more than 500 eateries in a daylong operation.

In Rawalpindi, the PFA shut down Nawaz Foods and Bismillah Naan Shop for not taking measures to control pests and failing to meet hygienic working environment. A dairy safety team also sealed Kashmir Milk Shop for selling adulterated milk.

The PFA Attock team raided Al-Hamra Sweets and sealed it due to using chemicals and non-food graded colours in the preparation of sweets and non-compliance of instructions. Also, Al-Khalis Unit Store was sealed by the PFA for selling expired food items.

In Gujranwala, the PFA team sealed Nawaz Salt Processing Unit in Machis Chattha over wrong labeling. The meat safety team closed down three poultry shops including Bilawal Poultry Sale Center, Bila Sale Center and Azan Poultry Sale Center in the area of Jinnah Road Nandipur.

The PFA sealed Fazal Mart in Sargodha for selling adulterated spices and poor storage system.

In Khushab, Adeel Karyana Store was sealed for selling gutka. The sale of gutka was strictly prohibited in Punjab by the PFA after imposing a ban on it. A team of PFA raided Gujjar Hotel and sealed it over presence of insects, unhygienic conditions and non-compliance of inspections.

The PFA raided Azam Sweets in Faisalabad and sealed it due to the presence of insects, failing to take measures to control pests and stinky environment. Apart from that, workers of the shop did not have medical certificates. The PFA also sealed Madina Special Nimko over violation of labeling rules, usage of hazardous oil and poor cleanliness arrangements.

The food authority shut down Khaliq Khoya Bhatti in Jhang on account of adulteration and poor storage system.

The teams also sealed three food businesses in the South region. Malik Karyana Store was sealed for selling adulterated spices and expired food items in Bahawalpur. Food authority also shut down production unit of Jameel Fish Fry in Muzaffargarh and Madni Refreshment in DG Khan.

The provincial food regulatory also imposed Rs 72,000 fine in Sargodha, Rs 121,000 fine in Rawalpindi, Rs 38,000 fine in Faisalabad and Rs 132,500 fine in South Punjab over violations.