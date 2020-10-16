18 gamblers arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Police arrested 18 gamblers from different dens during the last 24 hours.

According to a police here on Friday, gamblers-- Babar Munir, Shahid Ijaz, Qaisar Shahzad, Abid Javed, Imran and others were arrested from different den located in Razaabad, Kashmir Chowk, Mansoorabad.

Police recovered stake money from them and sent all the accused behind the bars after registration of cases.