18 gamblers arrested during crackdown

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) :Police have arrested eighteen gamblers during crackdown and recovered stake money of Rs 61,500, 19 mobile phones, 12 batteries and valuables from their possession.

Police spokesman on Saturday said those arrested were identified as Rehmanullah, Salman, Imroz Khan, Irshad, Mumtaz, Mohammad Arif, Mohammad Naveed, Ishaq, Fazal Ahmed, Sher Mohammad, Yaqub Ali, Bahadur Khan, Sher Badshah, Mewa Gul, Nasir, Ashiq, Agha Gul and Yar Gul.

Police registered separate cases against all accused and started investigation.

Superintendent of Police Rawal Division appreciated the performance of Pirwadhai police team.

The SP said gambling was root cause of crime, adding that strict action would be taken against anti-social elements.