Open Menu

18 Gamblers Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 11, 2024 | 12:20 PM

18 gamblers held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) The district police have claimed to arrest 18 people on charge of gambling in its jurisdiction,here on Monday.

Police spokesman said that the teams conducted raid in Chak No.58-JB and nabbed 18 people including Ilyas etc red handed while gambling on play-cards.

The police recovered money,mobile phones and other items from their possession

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Money From

Recent Stories

Zardari’s oath as President draws attention to a ..

Zardari’s oath as President draws attention to absence of First Lady

43 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 March 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 March 2024

4 hours ago
 Collective efforts are required to ensure gender p ..

Collective efforts are required to ensure gender parity, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi

14 hours ago
 PSL 9: Qalandars elect to bat against Gladiators

PSL 9: Qalandars elect to bat against Gladiators

17 hours ago
 PSL 9: United beat Sultans by 3 wickets in last ba ..

PSL 9: United beat Sultans by 3 wickets in last ball thriller

18 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 March 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024

1 day ago
 PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in m ..

PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in must-win clash

2 days ago
 Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections

Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections

2 days ago
 Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at C ..

Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at Chairing Cross: Gill

2 days ago
 Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with ..

Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with spectacular performances

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan