18 Gamblers Held
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 11, 2024 | 12:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) The district police have claimed to arrest 18 people on charge of gambling in its jurisdiction,here on Monday.
Police spokesman said that the teams conducted raid in Chak No.58-JB and nabbed 18 people including Ilyas etc red handed while gambling on play-cards.
The police recovered money,mobile phones and other items from their possession
Further investigation was underway.
