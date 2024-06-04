Open Menu

18 Gamblers, Held During A Raid At Two Gambling Dens

Umer Jamshaid Published June 04, 2024 | 11:36 PM

At least 18 gamblers were arrested red-handed while gambling during a police raid in two different gambling dens in the limits of Hazro and Hassanabdal police stations on Tuesday, police sources said

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) At least 18 gamblers were arrested red-handed while gambling during a police raid in two different gambling dens in the limits of Hazro and Hassanabdal police stations on Tuesday, police sources said.

In the first incident, acting on a tip, a police officer raided a gambling den in Hazro and arrested five gamblers red-handed while gambling.

Gambling tools and bet money worth Rs 1.86 million were also seized during the raid.

Separately, Hassanabdal Police raided a gambling den and arrested as many as thirteen people red-handed while gambling. Gambling tools and bet money worth Rs 1.34 million were also seized during the raid. Respective police registered separate cases under the Gambling Act and launched further investigations.

