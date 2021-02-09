UrduPoint.com
18 Gamblers Held In Sialkot

Tue 09th February 2021

18 gamblers held in sialkot

Police arrested 18 accused who involved in gambling in the jurisdiction of Hajipura-Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :-:Police arrested 18 accused who involved in gambling in the jurisdiction of Hajipura-Sialkot.

Police said on Tuesday that the team arrested conducted raid and arrested as many as eighteen accused gamblers including-- Zeeshan, Ameer Hamza, Usman, Jan Sher, Maqbool and others while playing snooker and cards.

Police recovered cash as stake money from their possession.

Police sent the accused behind the bars after registering separate cases against them.

