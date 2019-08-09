18 gangsters arrested in Lahore

The CIA Police arrested five gangs of criminals including their 18 members involved in robberies and vehicle snatching cases and recovered from their custody Rs 15 million cash, motorcycles, mobile phones and illegal weapons

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :The CIA Police arrested five gangs of criminals including their 18 members involved in robberies and vehicle snatching cases and recovered from their custody Rs 15 million cash, motorcycles, mobile phones and illegal weapons.

SP CIA Asim Iftikhar said this while addressing a press conference at his office here Friday. The accused who ere arrested include Ashfaq, Iqbal Nadeem, Riasat, Faisal, Abbas, Pervez, Nawaz, Amanat, Akhtar Munir, Azam, Ghulam Haider, Sakhawat, Tahir Mithu, Ilyas, Shehzad, Riaz and Masarat Bibi.

Besides, the CIA Civil Lines police had recovered nine-year-old girl Yasmeen of Sundar from Sheikhupura.

The police led by DSP CIA Civil Lines Danish Ranjha, smashed three gangs, arrested 11 members and recovered items worth Rs 4630,000 besides illegal weapons.

The police team led by DSP CIA Iqbal Town Javed Siddique, smashed two dacoit gangs, arrested their six members and recovered items worth Rs 10 million from their possession.