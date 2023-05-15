UrduPoint.com

18 Habitual Beggars Caught, Shifted To Panahgah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 15, 2023 | 10:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :As many as 18 habitual beggars were caught from different parts of Faisalabad during past 24 hours and they were shifted to Panahgah.

A spokesman of local administration said here on Monday that during a vigorous campaign, the anti-beggary squad rounded up 18 beggars including 7 males and 11 females from different parts of Faisalabad city.

These beggars were shifted to shelter home (Panahgah) of General Bus Stand where they would be provided residential and food facilities in addition to their counseling so that they could lead a productive and honorable life in the society, he added.

