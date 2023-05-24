UrduPoint.com

18 Habitual Beggars Caught, Shifted To Panahgah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 24, 2023 | 09:19 PM

18 habitual beggars caught, shifted to Panahgah

As many as 18 habitual beggars were caught from different parts of Faisalabad during past 24 hours and shifted to Panahgah

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :As many as 18 habitual beggars were caught from different parts of Faisalabad during past 24 hours and shifted to Panahgah.

A spokesman of local administration said here on Wednesday that during a vigorous campaign, the anti-beggary squad rounded up 18 beggars including 7 males and 11 females from different parts of Faisalabad city.

�These beggars were shifted to shelter home (Panahgah) of General Bus Stand where they would be provided residential and food facilities in addition to their counseling so that they could lead a productive and honorable life in the society, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Lead From

Recent Stories

Permanent Committee for Islamic-Christian Dialogue ..

Permanent Committee for Islamic-Christian Dialogue holds first meeting in Bahrai ..

5 minutes ago
 France Pledges to Help Italy Deal With Flooding De ..

France Pledges to Help Italy Deal With Flooding Despite Recent Tensions in Relat ..

5 minutes ago
 Gardeners advised to protect fruit trees during ha ..

Gardeners advised to protect fruit trees during harsh summer

5 minutes ago
 US Looking Into Reports US Equipment Could Have Be ..

US Looking Into Reports US Equipment Could Have Been Involved in Belgorod Attack ..

1 minute ago
 Veterinary staff directed to provide treatment aga ..

Veterinary staff directed to provide treatment against lumpy skin disease

1 minute ago
 McCarthy Says White House, Republicans Still 'Far ..

McCarthy Says White House, Republicans Still 'Far Apart' on Debt Ceiling Negotia ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.