18 held for possessing illegal weapons, liquor, drugs

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Police in their crackdown against illegal weapons, drugs and bootleggers rounded up 18 persons from different areas and recovered eight 30 bore pistols, over 2400 grams charras and nine bottles of liquor from their possession, said a police spokesman on Saturday.

He informed that Bani Police conducted a raid and arrested a drug peddler namely Gul Nabi on recovery of 1150 grams charras. Westrdige police rounded up Ghulam Qadir for possessing 1100 grams charras.

Bani, Waris Khan, R.A.Bazar and Saddar Baroni police netted Fazal ur Rehman, Matiullah, Kamran, Shafiq, Shafiq Masih, Saaf Ali, Nasir Khan, and Zaryab Khan and recovered eight 30 bore pistols and ammunition from their possession.

Meanwhile, Bani, Waris Khan and Civil Line police arrested Saeed Ali with 130 grams charras, Nabeel Arshad with three bottles of liquor, Muhammad Shafiq for possessing six bottles of liquor and Muhammad Naeem with one and half liter liquor.

The cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway, he said and added that police would continue their raids against lawbreakers and they would be sent behind bars.