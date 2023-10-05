18 held for possessing illegal weapons, liquor, fireworks items

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) The Rawalpindi district police on the directives of the Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi conducted raids in different areas and netted 18 accused for possessing 30 liters of liquor, 11 pistols, ammunition, and fireworks items.

According to a police spokesman, Chakri, Gungmandi, Rattaamral, Bani, Sadiqabad, Westridge, Airport, Chontra, Kalar Syedan and Naseerabad police conducted raids and arrested Saqlain, Sajid, Adnan, Mubashir, Shahid, Wajih ul Hassan, Mujeeb, Shahid, Muhammad Akbar, and others and recovered 30 liters liquor, 11 pistols and ammunition from their possession.

Similarly, Rawat, Mandra, and Saddar Wah police conducted raids and arrested Jamal, Talab, Wajahat, Gul Muhammad, and Sabahat and recovered 240 liters of diesel, and fireworks items.

The SSP said that strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against the lawbreakers and operations against aerial firing, illegal weapon holders, fireworks dealers, and illegal LPG and petrol agencies would continue.