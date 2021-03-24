18 held in Kohat for aerial firing

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) ::The district police on Wednesday arrested eighteen alleged accused on the charges of aerial firing, the police spokesman said.

According to details, police have arrested the accused who were allegedly involved in aerial firing in the limits of different police stations in separate raids.

Police also recovered twenty weapons of different bores and dozens of cartridges from their possessions.

The police have registered cases against the the accused are in respective police stations of district.