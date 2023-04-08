18 held on violation of control price list in Quetta

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2023 ) :On the special directive of DC, Assistant Commissioner of Quetta City, Atta Al Manaeem, took action against profiteers and arrested 18 milk, vegetable, butchers, and bakers and sent them to jail on Saturday.

The operation against profiteers was conducted in respective areas including Brewery Road, Jinnah Town and others.

He said the series of crackdowns against artificial wholesalers would be continued saying that shopkeepers should follow the official price list, and the district administration will not give any discount to the wholesalers.

He said we were trying our best efforts to provide facilities to people through the elimination of artificial inflation.