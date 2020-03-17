UrduPoint.com
18 Held On Violation Of Marriage Ordinance In Rawalpindi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 05:51 PM

18 held on violation of marriage ordinance in Rawalpindi

Police have arrested 18 persons including five women from a marriage ceremony after a raid in Rawat area

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Police have arrested 18 persons including five women from a marriage ceremony after a raid in Rawat area.

The police raided the marriage function and arrested five dancers namely Anmol, Seema, Sonia, Niha, Sofia and 15 drunk men identified as Maqbool, Zia, Faizan, Nadir Ali, Raza Nazir, Muhammad Sakir, Muhammad Adnan, Bilal Shah, Babar Hayat, Kamal Khan, Munir Ali, Shahid Masih, Naqeeb Ullah and others from the ceremony.

According to police, all men were drunk and making a noise which made nearby areas people distributed.

A case has been registered against them on violation of marriage ordinance and arranging dance party.

