18 held with contraband

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested 18 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession.

Police teams nabbed 9 proclaimed offenders, 3 drug pushers and recovered 2.1 Kg hashish and 5 litres liquor from them.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 6 people and recovered 6 pistols and a numberof bullets from them.

Further investigation was underway.