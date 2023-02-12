UrduPoint.com

18 Held With Contraband

Faizan Hashmi Published February 12, 2023 | 02:00 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2023 ) :Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested 18 criminals and recovered narcotics and illegal weapons from their possession.

Raiding teams of various police stations arrested seven drug pushers and recovered 2.5 kg hashish and 115 litres liquor.

In a crackdown, police arrested 11 accused and recovered 18 pistols, 12 guns, threerifles and a number of rounds from them.

