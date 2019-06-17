18 held with contraband in Sargodha

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ) : Police claimed on Monday to have arrested 18 criminals and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession.

The teams of different police stations conducted raids at various areas of their jurisdiction and arrested 18 accused and recovered 1.

5 kg Hashish, 15 bottles liquor, 7 Pistols 30 bore, 2 rifles and 3 guns 12 bore from them.

The accused were identified as Tanveer, Wasim, Akram, Ghulam Mustafa, Omar Farooq, Azhar Hayat, Zafar Iqbal, Mujahid Ali, Allah Ditta and others.

Police have registered cases against the accused and started investigation.