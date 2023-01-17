UrduPoint.com

18 Illegal Immigrants Held In Rawalpindi

Faizan Hashmi Published January 17, 2023 | 09:15 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :Police arrested 18 illegal immigrants from different areas of the city during a crackdown here on Tuesday, informed a police spokesman.

According to the details, the Bani Police held 16, identified as Farooq, Mushtaq, Aurangzeb, Shabbir, Nisar, Sabir, Israel, Fayaz, Mian Gul, Aamir, Sajid, Bashir, Noor Rehman, Muhammad Siddique, Noor Rehman and Nazir.

Similarly, the City Police arrested two, namely Mazhar and Khalid.

The SP Rawal Division appreciated the performance of police teams, saying the rule of law would be ensured strictly.

