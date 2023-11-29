18 Industrial Estates to promote trade, develop business, economic activities: Governor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) A total of 18 industrial estates have been built in the province as the promotion of trade is necessary for the development of business and economic activities, said Governor Haji Ghulam Ali on Wednesday.

“My struggle is to keep the business community strong by promoting investment and steps being taken to resolve the problems of the backward areas of the province which could soon be brought at par with the most successful districts,” while addressing the participants of the Dir Chamber of Commerce and Industries, he said.

The office-bearers of the Dir Chamber also awarded a gold medal to Governor KP for the outstanding service he rendered to the business community. A tribute in this connection was also paid to him for exemplary service to the business community.

The business community of the province, especially the Malakand division, is working on a viable plan to connect it with Central Asia, said Regional Coordinator Federation of Pakistan Sartaj Ahmad Khan during his briefing.

Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali said that unfortunately, we see temporary benefits even though the outside world formulates and implements long-term policies.

He said 18 Industrial Estates have been established in the province with the help of the business community.

The Governor also laid the foundation stone for the construction of Chitral University at a cost of Rs. 1.70 billion besides approving the Warray campus Dir Upper.

The Regional Coordinator of the Federation of Pakistan Sartaj Ahmed Khan and the President of Dir Chamber Noor Alam Khan with the entire business community paid tribute to the services of the Governor.

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali thanked Dir Chamber President Noor Alam Khan, Cabinet, and Executive Members for hosting the dinner by inviting businessmen and people related to trade in the province.