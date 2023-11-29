Open Menu

18 Industrial Estates To Promote Trade, Develop Business, Economic Activities: Governor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 29, 2023 | 07:42 PM

18 Industrial Estates to promote trade, develop business, economic activities: Governor

A total of 18 industrial estates have been built in the province as the promotion of trade is necessary for the development of business and economic activities, said Governor Haji Ghulam Ali on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) A total of 18 industrial estates have been built in the province as the promotion of trade is necessary for the development of business and economic activities, said Governor Haji Ghulam Ali on Wednesday.

“My struggle is to keep the business community strong by promoting investment and steps being taken to resolve the problems of the backward areas of the province which could soon be brought at par with the most successful districts,” while addressing the participants of the Dir Chamber of Commerce and Industries, he said.

The office-bearers of the Dir Chamber also awarded a gold medal to Governor KP for the outstanding service he rendered to the business community. A tribute in this connection was also paid to him for exemplary service to the business community.

The business community of the province, especially the Malakand division, is working on a viable plan to connect it with Central Asia, said Regional Coordinator Federation of Pakistan Sartaj Ahmad Khan during his briefing.

Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali said that unfortunately, we see temporary benefits even though the outside world formulates and implements long-term policies.

He said 18 Industrial Estates have been established in the province with the help of the business community.

The Governor also laid the foundation stone for the construction of Chitral University at a cost of Rs. 1.70 billion besides approving the Warray campus Dir Upper.

The Regional Coordinator of the Federation of Pakistan Sartaj Ahmed Khan and the President of Dir Chamber Noor Alam Khan with the entire business community paid tribute to the services of the Governor.

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali thanked Dir Chamber President Noor Alam Khan, Cabinet, and Executive Members for hosting the dinner by inviting businessmen and people related to trade in the province.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Business Chitral Dir Upper Dir Malakand Chamber Ghulam Ali Gold Commerce Cabinet Asia (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Police arrest two drug peddlers, recovered liquor, ..

Police arrest two drug peddlers, recovered liquor, mainpuri

9 minutes ago
 KEMU celebrates 13th convocation with governor's p ..

KEMU celebrates 13th convocation with governor's praise, noteworthy achievements

9 minutes ago
 Govt prioritizing development of Balochistan with ..

Govt prioritizing development of Balochistan with focus on law & order: Caretake ..

11 minutes ago
 Shan Masood eager to do well in Australia

Shan Masood eager to do well in Australia

12 minutes ago
 Transfer, postings of D&SJ, Addl D&J's ordered

Transfer, postings of D&SJ, Addl D&J's ordered

15 minutes ago
 Govt, ILO to forge collaborative path to enhance s ..

Govt, ILO to forge collaborative path to enhance social justice, decent work

9 minutes ago
Int’l Squash Series 2023 from Thursday

Int’l Squash Series 2023 from Thursday

9 minutes ago
 Bucks, Kings and Celtics advance in NBA In-Season ..

Bucks, Kings and Celtics advance in NBA In-Season Tournament

9 minutes ago
 China’s cooperation on Pakistan Lightning Monito ..

China’s cooperation on Pakistan Lightning Monitoring Network acknowledged

9 minutes ago
 Grateful to Allah Almighty over acquittal in Avenf ..

Grateful to Allah Almighty over acquittal in Avenfield case: Nawaz

9 minutes ago
 Governor stresses youth to divert attention toward ..

Governor stresses youth to divert attention toward modern educational research

9 minutes ago
 Donald to remain Europe's Ryder Cup captain for 20 ..

Donald to remain Europe's Ryder Cup captain for 2025

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan