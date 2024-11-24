Open Menu

18 Injured As Wagon Carrying Pilgrims Plunges Into Deep Ditch In AJK

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 24, 2024 | 10:00 PM

18 injured as wagon carrying pilgrims plunges into deep ditch in AJK

MURPUR ( AJK) : Nov 24 (APP), (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 24th Nov, 2024) At least 18 people were injured 03 of them seriously, after an overloaded passenger wagon, carrying pilgrims, plunged into a deep ditch near Mirpur-AJK city Sunday night, duty officer of the district administration said.

Toyota Hiace van (LEI 8493), with 18 pilgrims on board, traveling from Samahni Baba Shadi Shaheed Darbar in Bhimber District to Khari Sharif Darbar in Mirpur met the accident due ro over speeding while negotiating a sharp turn ' famously known" as Lakha Songh more, Mirpur-AJK Tehsildar Imran Yousaf Chaudhry told APP here Sunday night.

"There were 18 passengers, including three men, women, and children, were aboardtheillfatedvan.

All the injured were immediately rescued and shifted to DHQ Hospital Mirpur for medical treatment", Imran Yousaf said adding that fortunately, all passengers are reportedly said to be out of danger except three reportedly injured grievously.

All the passengers belong to the same family belong to Head Morala area of Sialkot, who were on visit to Bhimbher and Mirpur-AJK for pilgrimage of the mausoleums of BaBa Shaadu Shaheed and BaBa Peera Shah Ghazi, eminent preachers of islam in su continent, located in the two adjoining districts of Bhimbher and Mirpur-AJK.

Related Topics

Pakistan Accident Injured Martyrs Shaheed Marriage Visit Same Van Sialkot Mirpur Ghazi Women Sunday Family All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 2024

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2024

13 hours ago
 Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer

Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer

1 day ago
 Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Sh ..

Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Shared Vision for Economic Growt ..

1 day ago
 PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for N ..

PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for Nov 24 protest

1 day ago
 NADRA to install self-service kiosks for citizens ..

NADRA to install self-service kiosks for citizens convenience in Karachi

1 day ago
Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions ..

Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions T20 Cup

1 day ago
 PCB changes venue for first 50-over match between ..

1 day ago
 Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any ..

Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any protest, sit-in in Islamabad

1 day ago
 Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over ..

Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over spread of HIV Aids among dial ..

1 day ago
 PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel includ ..

PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel including FC deployed in Islamabad

1 day ago
 No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s pro ..

No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s protest call

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan