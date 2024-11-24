18 injured as wagon carrying pilgrims plunges into deep ditch in AJK

(@FahadShabbir)

MURPUR ( AJK) : Nov 24 (APP), (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 24th Nov, 2024) At least 18 people were injured 03 of them seriously, after an overloaded passenger wagon, carrying pilgrims, plunged into a deep ditch near Mirpur-AJK city Sunday night, duty officer of the district administration said.

Toyota Hiace van (LEI 8493), with 18 pilgrims on board, traveling from Samahni Baba Shadi Shaheed Darbar in Bhimber District to Khari Sharif Darbar in Mirpur met the accident due ro over speeding while negotiating a sharp turn ' famously known" as Lakha Songh more, Mirpur-AJK Tehsildar Imran Yousaf Chaudhry told APP here Sunday night.

"There were 18 passengers, including three men, women, and children, were aboardtheillfatedvan.

All the injured were immediately rescued and shifted to DHQ Hospital Mirpur for medical treatment", Imran Yousaf said adding that fortunately, all passengers are reportedly said to be out of danger except three reportedly injured grievously.

All the passengers belong to the same family belong to Head Morala area of Sialkot, who were on visit to Bhimbher and Mirpur-AJK for pilgrimage of the mausoleums of BaBa Shaadu Shaheed and BaBa Peera Shah Ghazi, eminent preachers of islam in su continent, located in the two adjoining districts of Bhimbher and Mirpur-AJK.