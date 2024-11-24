18 Injured As Wagon Carrying Pilgrims Plunges Into Deep Ditch In AJK
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 24, 2024 | 10:00 PM
MURPUR ( AJK) : Nov 24 (APP), (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 24th Nov, 2024) At least 18 people were injured 03 of them seriously, after an overloaded passenger wagon, carrying pilgrims, plunged into a deep ditch near Mirpur-AJK city Sunday night, duty officer of the district administration said.
Toyota Hiace van (LEI 8493), with 18 pilgrims on board, traveling from Samahni Baba Shadi Shaheed Darbar in Bhimber District to Khari Sharif Darbar in Mirpur met the accident due ro over speeding while negotiating a sharp turn ' famously known" as Lakha Songh more, Mirpur-AJK Tehsildar Imran Yousaf Chaudhry told APP here Sunday night.
"There were 18 passengers, including three men, women, and children, were aboardtheillfatedvan.
All the injured were immediately rescued and shifted to DHQ Hospital Mirpur for medical treatment", Imran Yousaf said adding that fortunately, all passengers are reportedly said to be out of danger except three reportedly injured grievously.
All the passengers belong to the same family belong to Head Morala area of Sialkot, who were on visit to Bhimbher and Mirpur-AJK for pilgrimage of the mausoleums of BaBa Shaadu Shaheed and BaBa Peera Shah Ghazi, eminent preachers of islam in su continent, located in the two adjoining districts of Bhimbher and Mirpur-AJK.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2024
Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer
Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Shared Vision for Economic Growt ..
PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for Nov 24 protest
NADRA to install self-service kiosks for citizens convenience in Karachi
Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions T20 Cup
Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any protest, sit-in in Islamabad
Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over spread of HIV Aids among dial ..
PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel including FC deployed in Islamabad
No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s protest call
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Governor meets with senior politician Saeed Ahmed Hashmi12 minutes ago
-
Governor directs QESCO’s CEO to ensure voltage power supply in Zhob22 minutes ago
-
Kidnapped man found dead22 minutes ago
-
Indian Supreme Court weighs Kashmir freedom struggle leader Yasin Malik's trial amid security concer ..42 minutes ago
-
Police arrest two drug peddlers, recover mainpuri42 minutes ago
-
Nawaz Sharif Cancer Hospital to be expanded in phases42 minutes ago
-
IG Islamabad Rizvi highlights security measures following PTI protest1 hour ago
-
HED changes procedure of recruitment of principals1 hour ago
-
Educational institutions to remain closed in Islamabad on Monday1 hour ago
-
CM Bugti offered condolences families of Shaheed Allah Rakhia in Sui1 hour ago
-
Two-day training on School Safety, Education in Emergencies, Disaster Risk Reduction concludes in AJ ..1 hour ago
-
Franchised PTI collapsed today: Senior minister1 hour ago