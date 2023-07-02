Open Menu

18 Injured In Quetta-Kalat Road Accident

Faizan Hashmi Published July 02, 2023 | 12:20 AM

QUETTA, Jul 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2023 ) :At least eighteen people were injured in an accident that occurred near Mangchar located near the Quetta-Kalat area of Baluchistan province, Levies and tv channels reported on Saturday.

According to details, a wagon carrying passengers was heading towards Kalat from Quetta when suddenly it turned turtle on the road due to a tyre burst.

As a result, some eighteen passengers received injuries. One seriously injured was shifted to the intensive care unit for better treatment.

