18 injured in road accident in Rajanpur

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) : Around 18 people sustained serious injuries when a speedy bus overturned near Miani Phattak at Indus Highway on Monday.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, 18 devotees including women and children were returning from the Shrine of Hazrat Sakhi Rindaan when their bus over turned.

As a result they sustained injuries.

Rescue 1122 officials shifted the injured to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital and District Headquarters Rajanpur.