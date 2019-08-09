18 kanal land retrieved;39 shops demolished in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

The district administration retrieved 18 kanal land and demolished 39 shops constructed illegaly

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) -:The district administration retrieved 18 kanal land and demolished 39 shops constructed illegaly.

According to official source, Director General Anti-corruption Punjab Gohar Nafees submitted inquiry report to the district administration for retrieving the land from illegal occupants.

According to report, the 18 kanal land was the property of University of Agriculture Faisalabad and 39 shops were constructed illegaly infront of Baba Qaim Saien Shrine in 2005 and the occupant grabbed Rs 52.7 million as rent of the shops so far.

The anti-enchroachment team led by Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Mian Aftab Ahmed retrieved the land and demolished the concrete structure.

The anti-corruption department registered a case against Zafar Iqbal Nagra, President Anjuman Data Hajvery Qaim Sein Shrine.