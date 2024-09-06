18-kanal State Land Retrieved
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 06, 2024 | 07:30 PM
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) The district administration retrieved 18-kanal state land from grabbers during a special crackdown launched at Jahanian on Friday.
Under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Bukhari, a team launched a crackdown on illegal land grabbers.
The team demolished illegal constructions on the state land, illegally occupied by Umair Town Jahanian.
The officials of district said that the retrieved land was valued at Rs 250 million.
