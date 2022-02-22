UrduPoint.com

18-kanal State Land Retrieved On Ombudsman Orders

Faizan Hashmi Published February 22, 2022 | 05:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :The departments concerned retrieved 18-kanal state land worth Rs 22.22 million in Bhakkar, Mandi Bahauddin, Chichawatni and Kot Addu on the orders of Punjab Ombudsman Major (retd) Azam Suleman Khan.

The retrieved state land had been handed over to the administration concerned for official use.

According to a spokesperson for the office of Ombudsman Punjab, the administration retrieved 13.5-marla land of the Government Girls High School Dagar Rahtas, Bhakkar, from the illegal occupation of one Muhammad Afzal and an FIR had been lodged against him.

The boundary wall of the school had also been constructed to save the government property in future.

Another 10-kanal and 16-marla area of a local graveyard in Chichawatni was got cleared from illegal occupants. The Ombudsman's office also ordered for getting vacated 2-kanal and18-marla land of Kot Addu graveyard. Also, 4-kanal and 6-marla land of another graveyard and 'shamlaat' land had also been retrieved from squatters in Mandi Bahauddin, the spokesman concluded.

