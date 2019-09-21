18 Kg Hashish Recovered, Smugger Arrested In Peshawar
Muhammad Irfan 18 hours ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 07:36 PM
The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Excise Department on Saturday recovered 18 kilogram hashish from a car and arrested the smuggler near Chara Bridge on Charsadda Road
The contraband was recovered by a mobile team of Excise and Taxation District Charsadda during search of vehicles. Hashish was separately hidden in a tyre of the car.
Case has been registered against the accused and investigations are underway.