18 kg hashish recovered, smugger arrested in Peshawar

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Excise Department on Saturday recovered 18 kilogram hashish from a car and arrested the smuggler near Chara Bridge on Charsadda Road

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2019 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Excise Department on Saturday recovered 18 kilogram hashish from car and arrested the smuggler near Chara Bridge on Charsadda

The contraband was recovered by a mobile team of Excise and Taxation District Charsadda during search of vehicles. Hashish was separately hidden in a tyre of the car.

Case has been registered against the accused and investigations are underway.