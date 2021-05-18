UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

18 Killed, 1,049 Injured In 968 Accidents In Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 09:27 PM

18 killed, 1,049 injured in 968 accidents in Punjab

At least 18 people were killed while 1,049 sustained injuries in 1,049 road accidents during the last 24 hours in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :At least 18 people were killed while 1,049 sustained injuries in 1,049 road accidents during the last 24 hours in Punjab.

Out of the total injured, 645 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 404 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122 here on Tuesday.

The analysis showed that 410 drivers, 42 juvenile drivers, 168 pedestrians, and 489 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes. As per the statistics, 211 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 208 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 83 in Gujranwala with 85 victims and at third Multan with 73 accidents and 96 victims.

As many as 812 motorcycles, 138 rickshaws, 99 cars, 48 vans, 11 buses, 30 trucks and 105 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Injured Punjab Vehicles Road Traffic Gujranwala SITE Rescue 1122 Top

Recent Stories

12th Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival opens W ..

1 minute ago

Inauguration of DEWA&#039;s Green Hydrogen project ..

16 minutes ago

ITIC’s Middle East Tourism Investment Summit beg ..

16 minutes ago

Govt files petition for early hearing of case chal ..

4 minutes ago

UK-Australia trade talks stoke farming tensions

4 minutes ago

Merkel, Jordan king call for 'swift' Mideast cease ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.