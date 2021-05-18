18 killed, 1,049 injured in 968 accidents in Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :At least 18 people were killed while 1,049 sustained injuries in 1,049 road accidents during the last 24 hours in Punjab.

Out of the total injured, 645 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 404 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122 here on Tuesday.

The analysis showed that 410 drivers, 42 juvenile drivers, 168 pedestrians, and 489 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes. As per the statistics, 211 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 208 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 83 in Gujranwala with 85 victims and at third Multan with 73 accidents and 96 victims.

As many as 812 motorcycles, 138 rickshaws, 99 cars, 48 vans, 11 buses, 30 trucks and 105 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the accidents.