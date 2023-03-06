UrduPoint.com

18 Killed, 1,414 Injured In 1,302 Accidents In Punjab

March 06, 2023

18 killed, 1,414 injured in 1,302 accidents in Punjab

At least 18 people were killed while 1,414 injured in 1,302 road traffic accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :At least 18 people were killed while 1,414 injured in 1,302 road traffic accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours.

Out of the total injured, 756 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 658 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122 here on Monday.

The analysis showed that 677 drivers, 43 underage drivers, 166 pedestrians, and 589 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 283 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 331 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 92 in Multan with 99 victims and at third Faisalabad with 90 accidents and 97 victims.

As many as, 1087 motorcycles , 94 rickshaws, 146 motorcars, 34 vans, five buses, 26 trucks and 133 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the traffic accidents.

