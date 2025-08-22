18 killed, 1,547 injured in Punjab road accidents

Eighteen people were killed and 1,547 others injured in 1,336 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to a report, issued by the Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122, here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) Eighteen people were killed and 1,547 others injured in 1,336 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to a report, issued by the Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122, here on Friday.

As many as 648 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 899 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The data analysis showed that 897 drivers, 58 underage drivers, 178 pedestrians and 490 passengers were among the victims of road crashes.

The statistics show that 258 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 301 people, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by Faisalabad with 97 accidents and 113 victims, and at third Multan with 78 accidents and 90 victims.

According to the data, 1,353 motorbikes, 72 auto-rickshaws, 154 motorcars, 33 vans, 12 passenger buses, 47 trucks and 150 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.