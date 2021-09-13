18 killed, 4 injured in rain-related incidents in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :Eighteen people were killed and four others sustained injuries in rain-related incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said a report shared by Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) here on Sunday.

Three houses were damaged completely and two others were partially during rain-related incidents in the province.

According to the Director General PDMA, Sharif Hussain, relief and ration had been distributed among the affectees of Torghar incident.

He said that the control room of PDMA was active 24/7 and urged the people to inform about any untoward incident.

The Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan has directed rescue and district administrations for acceleration of relief activities.