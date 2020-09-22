18 killed, 960 injured in 896 accidents in Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :At least 18 people were killed while 960 sustained injuries in 896 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of total injured, 602 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 358 minor injured victims were treated at the incident sites by rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122 here on Tuesday.

The analysis showed that 389 drivers, 25 juvenile drivers, 154 pedestrians, and 435 passengers were among the victims of these road accidents. The statistics showed that 218 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 220 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 81 in Faisalabad with 89 victims and at third Gujranwala with 48 accidents.

As many as, 789 motorcycles, 109 rickshaws, 65 cars, 25 vans, 11 buses, 30 trucks and 119 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the accidents.