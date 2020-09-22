UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

18 Killed, 960 Injured In 896 Accidents In Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 13 seconds ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 09:00 PM

18 killed, 960 injured in 896 accidents in Punjab

At least 18 people were killed while 960 sustained injuries in 896 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :At least 18 people were killed while 960 sustained injuries in 896 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of total injured, 602 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 358 minor injured victims were treated at the incident sites by rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122 here on Tuesday.

The analysis showed that 389 drivers, 25 juvenile drivers, 154 pedestrians, and 435 passengers were among the victims of these road accidents. The statistics showed that 218 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 220 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 81 in Faisalabad with 89 victims and at third Gujranwala with 48 accidents.

As many as, 789 motorcycles, 109 rickshaws, 65 cars, 25 vans, 11 buses, 30 trucks and 119 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Injured Faisalabad Punjab Vehicles Road Gujranwala Rescue 1122 Top

Recent Stories

SEC establishes Ports, Border Checkpoints Committe ..

15 minutes ago

President approves ICT Rights of Persons with Disa ..

11 seconds ago

Army alive to emerging challenges, prepared with m ..

12 seconds ago

Umrah pilgrimage to be restored in phases

16 seconds ago

In Kenyan slum, a haven for disabled children

17 seconds ago

Ministry of Community Development launches employm ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.