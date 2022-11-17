18 killed in road accident on Indus Highway near Sehwan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :A tragic accident of a van on the Indus Highway, near Sehwan, has claimed at least 18 lives, including 8 women and 10 children, besides injuring some other persons.

According to the police, the accident happened near the Sehwan toll plaza as the van fell in the rainwater on the roadside after skirting off the road at speed.

The local people as well as those travelling in the vehicles volunteered to pull out the bodies from the water before the police and rescue teams could arrive.

A duty doctor at Abdullah Shah Institute of Medical and Health Sciences in Sehwan, Jamshoro district, confirmed having received 18 dead bodies and an injured person who had been kept on a ventilator.

"We have received 18 bodies and among them are 8 women, 6 female children and 4 male children," he told the media.

He said the Names of the deceased had not been identified so far.

The police told that the deceased persons were travelling from Khairpur to Sehwan in the van which was reportedly carrying 22 passengers.

The vehicle was lifted out of water with a crane.

Meanwhile, Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has expressed his sadness over the tragic incident which occurred near Sehwan toll plaza.

He said the rescue teams had been sent to the site of the accident where the officials of the police and district administration were also present.

He said emergency had been declared in Sehwan's hospitals.

According to the minister, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had also taken notice of the incident.