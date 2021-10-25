18 killed in tribal feud laid to rest in Kurram district

(@FahadShabbir)

Local police on Monday said that 18 people who were killed during armed clashes between two tribes over forest dispute, buried in their ancestral graveyards

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :Local police on Monday said that 18 people who were killed during armed clashes between two tribes over forest dispute, buried in their ancestral graveyards.

Police said that eighteen persons were killed on Sunday when clashes broke out between Piwar and Gidu tribes over cutting woods from forest near Pak-Afghan border area.

Police were also searching two persons who went missing during the clashes and exchange of heavy fire.

The district administration has suspended mobile phone service across the district due to clashes.

DPO Tahir Iqbal said soon after the incident security forces and district police reached the spot, cordoned off the area and shifted injured to hospital.

Meanwhile, tribal elders of three tehsils of Kurraum district and government officials held a grand jirga with both the tribes and agreed to observe ceasefire.