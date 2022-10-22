18 kilns sealed for causing environmental pollution

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2022 ) :As many as 273 kilns, out of total 293 in district Muzaffargarh have been converted to zigzag technology, however 18 kilns were sealed to address the issue of smog.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Sami Ullah Farooq while chairing a meeting here Saturday to review steps to counter the challenge of smog. The DC directed officials of the Environment Department to take strict action against the persons causing spread of pollution and smog. Cases should be registered against citizens who used to burn remains of the crops, he said.

Earlier, the officials told that 18 kilns were sealed and those with zigzag technology would continue to operate. The meeting was told that two kilns were already found closed and the kiln owners were fined Rs1.7 millions.

The officials of Traffic Police told that 1542 vehicles were challaned for emitting smoke and its owners were fined Rs 462,600.

The Deputy Commissioner instructed the officials concerned to speed up the process of raids to abolish the menace of pollution.